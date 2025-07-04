Kalbajar survivors testify to Armenian attacks on civilians and children [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, the open court hearing continued in Baku regarding the criminal cases against several Armenian nationals, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, and Levon Mnatsakanyan. They are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, coup attempts, and numerous other serious offences during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

According to AZERTAC, the session at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and alternate judge Gunel Samedova. All accused were provided with interpreters and legal counsel.

The trial was attended by the accused, their defence attorneys, victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as state prosecutors.

Judge Agayev introduced the court members and explained the legal rights and responsibilities of those involved to the newly present victims.

During the session, testimonies were heard from victims who were taken hostage, wounded, or suffered other damages as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian forces.

Eyewitness Testimonies Reveal Shocking Details of Atrocities

Victim Baxtiyar Quliyev testified about the 1993 attack on civilians fleeing Kalbajar via the “Tunnel” area. His brother Islam Quliyev was killed, and the majority of the 21 people in their truck were shot. He was wounded in the thigh and taken hostage, where he was tortured during a seven-month captivity.

Victim Nasiba Quliyeva recounted being 13 when attacked. She sustained six gunshot and shrapnel wounds and was later taken hostage. Her sister died under suspicious circumstances in captivity, and she has not heard from two of her brothers and sister since.

Təhmaz Şahverdiyev testified that he and others were captured in Kalbajar and transferred to Armenia, where they were forced into labour and tortured. He witnessed the killing of a fellow hostage and was released after over seven months.

Elbrus Əmirov recalled the 1992 massacre in Ağdaban village, where Armenian forces killed 67 civilians, including his grandparents, and burned 14 people alive.

Qoşqar Quliyev confirmed the attack on a truck full of civilians. He was shot in the leg and later tortured in Shusha prison, where beatings were a daily occurrence.

Fərman Quliyev, 16 at the time, said he was forced to bury his wounded brother, who died in captivity. He was held for over three years, during which he endured torture in multiple locations under Armenian control.

When accused David Manukyan asked what tortures were inflicted, Quliyev responded that eight of his teeth were pulled without anaesthesia and that he was repeatedly beaten.

Taryel Quliyev, 14 at the time, recalled being attacked with his family during the “Tunnel” massacre. His sister was shot, and other family members were taken hostage. He described systematic torture during his 8.5-month captivity.

Yadigar Məmişov, only 11 during the events, said his mother was shot four times and his younger brother was wounded and has been missing since. He suffered head injuries from torture and was eventually released in 1994.

David Babayan, one of the accused, asked Məmişov about his missing brother. Məmişov said he still had no information and recounted being denied water for his brother while in captivity.

Legal heir Əziz Göyüşov testified that his grandmother disappeared during the occupation of Kalbajar and has not been found.

Anar Əliyev, a participant in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, described being wounded and captured. He was tortured both in hospital and in detention before being released.

Rabil Babayev recounted the siege and massacre of Qaradağlı village in 1992, where young and elderly villagers were separated, with 10 executed on the road. He described routine beatings during 47 days in captivity.

Nizami Ismayılov said his father was left behind during the Kalbajar occupation and has been missing ever since.

Nurbala Əmirquliyev, a First Karabakh War veteran, said he was tortured after being wounded and captured. An Armenian military doctor amputated his infected wounds without anaesthesia. He still walks with a cane due to his injuries.

Medical expert reports were read out during the hearing, confirming the physical and psychological traumas.

The trial will resume on July 7.

The charges concern systematic crimes committed under the command and support of the Armenian state and military institutions, with direct involvement from figures like Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, and others. Fifteen Armenian individuals are charged under multiple articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including: