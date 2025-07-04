Saudi delegation visits Baku for peer review of state audit office activities
A delegation from the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Saudi Arabia is currently in Baku to conduct a peer review of the operations of Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts, Azernews reports.
The delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman Nasir Sadigov, who expressed gratitude for their initiative and highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two institutions. He noted that the Chamber’s activities have previously been assessed by other peer SAIs and that those evaluations were successfully completed.
The head of the Saudi delegation thanked the Chamber’s leadership and staff for their hospitality and provided a brief overview of the peer review practices carried out by Saudi Arabia’s SAI.
He expressed confidence that the current review would also be successfully implemented.
