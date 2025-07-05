Blood Donation Campaign held at Azerbaijan Institute of Theology on Ashura Day

5 July 2025 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

A blood donation campaign was held at the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology in observance of Ashura Day, Azernews reports.

The initiative was jointly organized by the State Committee on Religious Associations and the Caucasus Muslims Office.

Chairman of the State Committee, Ramin Mammadov, along with senior officials and members of the public, participated in the campaign.

Nationwide blood donation events are being held across Azerbaijan today. The Ashura Day campaign brings together numerous state and civil society organizations, including the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, the Youth Foundation, TABIB (Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions), the Republican Blood Bank, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values, the Baku Theology College, the National NGO Forum, the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Volunteers Union.

Volunteers and members of the public joined the campaign, donating blood to help patients suffering from hemophilia, thalassemia, and other serious health conditions.

This year, blood donation drives are being held in various cities and regions across the country, including Shusha, Aghdam, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.