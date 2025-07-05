State Security Service Academy holds graduation ceremony for new officers

5 July 2025 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 4, a solemn graduation ceremony was held at the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the SSS Press Service.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, Chief of the State Security Service, senior officials of the agency, veterans of the security services, faculty members, graduates, and their families.

The event began with a visit to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, located in front of the Academy’s Heydar Aliyev Museum. Attendees paid their respects to his memory and observed a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and graduates were presented with their diplomas.

In his address, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev congratulated the graduates on their successful completion of studies and wished them success in their future service. He emphasized that graduates of the Academy bearing the name of the National Leader must build their careers on the principles of unwavering loyalty to the homeland and the people. He called on the young officers to remain vigilant at all times and uphold the legacy of professionalism instilled in the security services by Heydar Aliyev.

General Nagiyev also spoke about the continuous development of the Academy’s infrastructure and academic resources. He noted ongoing improvements in educational standards, alignment with modern requirements, and the success of the Academy’s cadets in recent academic competitions as proof of this progress.

He concluded by expressing strong confidence that the new officers will faithfully fulfill their duties in the various departments of the State Security Service. He affirmed that they will loyally serve the political course of President Ilham Aliyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and will earn their rightful places within Azerbaijan’s national security system.

Other speakers expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills gained at the Academy would be effectively applied in the graduates’ professional careers. They also thanked the Academy for the attention and supportive environment provided to the cadets.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photo.