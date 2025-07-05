Price of Azeri Light Crude drops slightly in global markets
The price of Azerbaijan’s "Azeri Light" crude oil has slightly decreased in international markets, Azernews reports.
According to information, the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) price of Azeri Light at Italy’s Augusta port dropped by $0.51, or 0.68%, compared to the previous day, settling at $74.17 per barrel.
Meanwhile, at Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of a barrel of Azeri Light also fell by $0.51, or 0.69%, reaching $72.92.
These fluctuations reflect ongoing volatility in the global energy market.
