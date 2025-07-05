President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Nicolas Maduro

5 July 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on be half of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – Independence Day.

Azerbaijani-Venezuelan friendly relations are based on good traditions. I am confident that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and to realize the great potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and to the friendly people of Venezuela – lasting peace and prosperity."