New "Stratus" COVID-19 variant with unique hoarse voice symptom spreads in UK
A new coronavirus variant called "Stratus," characterized by a distinctive hoarse voice symptom, is spreading across the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing The Independent.
The "Stratus" variant has two subtypes, XFG and XFG.3, which currently account for approximately 30% of COVID-19 infections in the country.
Health experts warn that with declining immunity levels and a decrease in vaccination rates, the population may become more vulnerable to infection by this new strain. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to respond effectively.
