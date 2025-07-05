Georgian President offers amnesty to jailed opposition leaders ahead of local elections
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has issued a statement proposing amnesty for imprisoned opposition leaders, Azernews reports.
According to the president, if the detained political figures declare their willingness to be pardoned and participate in the upcoming local elections on October 4, he is prepared to sign an amnesty decree in their favor.
“In four months, on October 4, Georgia will hold municipal elections for mayors and local councils across 64 municipalities. It is essential that all political parties registered under Georgian law are allowed to take part,” Kavelashvili said. “Every party must have the opportunity to campaign freely.”
Currently, leaders of several key opposition parties in Georgia have been serving prison terms ranging from seven to eight months since June 23.
