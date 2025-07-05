Kazakh media highlights Prime Minister Bektenov’s participation in ECO Summit

5 July 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan’s leading media outlets have given extensive coverage to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s visit to Khankendi for the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, underscoring the country’s active role in shaping regional economic integration, Azernews reports.

News platforms such as Inform.kz, Kazlenta.kz, Kapital.kz, Ortcom.kz, and Dknews.kz focused on the summit’s key discussions surrounding economic cooperation among ECO member states. Prominent themes included joint efforts in transport and logistics, energy, climate security, digital transformation, and other areas critical to the region’s development.

A major highlight of the coverage was Prime Minister Bektenov’s emphasis on the strategic importance of the Trans-Afghan Railway for boosting regional connectivity and trade. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the project and signaled a strong commitment to advancing regional infrastructure.

“The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirms its intention to support the Torghundi–Herat railway construction project. A corresponding memorandum will be signed in the near future,” Bektenov announced during the summit.

His remarks underscore Kazakhstan’s proactive approach to regional development and its readiness to contribute to projects that promote stability and economic growth across the ECO region. The Kazakh media widely interpreted this as a signal of the country’s expanding role in cross-border connectivity initiatives.