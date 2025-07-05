Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry meets UNESCAP Executive Secretary to boost cooperation

5 July 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health held a high-level meeting with Armida Salsiah Alisahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Health Minister Teymur Musayev warmly welcomed the guest and emphasized Azerbaijan’s effective cooperation with various UN specialized agencies, including UNESCAP. He highlighted that Azerbaijan became a member of UNESCAP in 1992 and has since developed strong bilateral relations with many member states of the commission.

Minister Musayev underscored UNESCAP’s role as a vital platform for cooperation, particularly in areas such as transport, digitalization, energy, and other sectors of mutual interest. He expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP would continue to grow and strengthen.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisahbana noted the significance of the upcoming 25th-anniversary summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2023. She conveyed UNESCAP’s strong interest in establishing effective cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, highlighting the organization’s commitment to advancing digital health and overall health development among its member states.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other topics of mutual interest, paving the way for deeper collaboration in the future.