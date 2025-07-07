Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sees dramatic surge

7 July 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The data highlights the growing significance of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan economic cooperation, particularly within the framework of regional connectivity, energy, logistics, and food security initiatives supported by both governments and multilateral platforms like the Organization of Turkic States and the Middle Corridor project. According to the State Customs Committee, total trade between the two countries surpassed...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!