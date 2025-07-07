Freestyle wrestling squad earns medals at European Championship

7 July 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling squad has earned a total of five medals at U-20 European Championship Caorle held in Italy, Azernews reports.

The team achieved 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, accumulating 133 points to finish as the runner-up in the overall team rankings. Georgia claimed first place with 164 points, while Ukraine finished third with 81 points.

Led by head coach Arif Abdullayev and assistant coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Ashraf Aliyev, Azerbaijani wrestlers secured medals as follows: Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) won gold, Muradkhan Omarov (79 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) earned silver, and Omar Gulmammadov (74 kg) along with Anar Jafarli (92 kg) took bronze.

The seven-day competition saw more than 500 wrestlers in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.