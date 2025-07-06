Armenia denies use of its territory for military action by third states
Official Yerevan has rejected the possibility of third countries using Armenian territory to carry out military operations against other states.
Azernews reports that this was stated in a declaration published on social media by the spokesperson of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"In response to certain fabricated reports circulating in the media, Armenia reaffirms its principled position: the territory of the Republic of Armenia cannot be used by third countries to conduct military operations against any neighboring state," the statement reads.
