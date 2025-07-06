Winners of the Baku Speed Festival awarded [PHOTOS]

6 July 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the festival, spectators also enjoyed an exciting drift show and an exhibition showcasing innovations in the automotive industry.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, in collaboration with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company and Caspian Event Organisers, the festival featured thrilling “US Legends Cars” races. Both qualifying and final rounds of the high-speed competition took place during the event.

The winners of the Baku Speed Festival have been announced, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!