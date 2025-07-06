New economic data confirms Azerbaijan’s transformation beyond oil [OPINION]
Azerbaijan’s thriving business environment is not a mere coincidence; it is a testament to the country’s resolute commitment to economic reform and modernization. Recent data revealing over 1.6 million registered taxpayers and nearly 200,000 commercial entities as of July 1 clearly indicate a vibrant and rapidly expanding economic landscape. The growth rates—4.8% increase in taxpayers, 7.7% rise in companies, and 8.1% surge in commercial organizations compared to last year—are not just statistics; they signify an ongoing transformation powered by entrepreneurship, favorable policies, and digital innovation.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!