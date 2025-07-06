Azernews.Az

Sunday July 6 2025

New economic data confirms Azerbaijan’s transformation beyond oil [OPINION]

6 July 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
New economic data confirms Azerbaijan's transformation beyond oil [OPINION]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s thriving business environment is not a mere coincidence; it is a testament to the country’s resolute commitment to economic reform and modernization. Recent data revealing over 1.6 million registered taxpayers and nearly 200,000 commercial entities as of July 1 clearly indicate a vibrant and rapidly expanding economic landscape. The growth rates—4.8% increase in taxpayers, 7.7% rise in companies, and 8.1% surge in commercial organizations compared to last year—are not just statistics; they signify an ongoing transformation powered by entrepreneurship, favorable policies, and digital innovation.

