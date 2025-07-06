New economic data confirms Azerbaijan’s transformation beyond oil [OPINION]

6 July 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan’s thriving business environment is not a mere coincidence; it is a testament to the country’s resolute commitment to economic reform and modernization. Recent data revealing over 1.6 million registered taxpayers and nearly 200,000 commercial entities as of July 1 clearly indicate a vibrant and rapidly expanding economic landscape. The growth rates—4.8% increase in taxpayers, 7.7% rise in companies, and 8.1% surge in commercial organizations compared to last year—are not just statistics; they signify an ongoing transformation powered by entrepreneurship, favorable policies, and digital innovation.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!