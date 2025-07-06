Garabagh's business landscape expands with new center in Khankendi [PHOTOS]

6 July 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

The launch of the "Khankendi" Business Center is expected to play a significant role in fostering a business-friendly environment, creating new jobs, and contributing to the overall development of Khankendi and the wider Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

Speaking to AzerTag, the center’s representative Najaf Badalov said that the four-storey complex spans more than 4,500 square meters. It includes 24 office spaces, 6 meeting rooms, and various service facilities. The center also features a restaurant named “Zefir Cafe & Terrace” that can host up to 120 guests, as well as services for stationery and printing supplies, dry cleaning, and laundry.

As part of the large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the business center is designed to meet modern management standards and deliver high-quality services. It will offer a contemporary and convenient workspace for resident companies, catering to both entrepreneurs and corporate entities, while also contributing to employment in the region.

In the initial phase, the center will employ 20 people, including 12 residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, and other liberated areas, as well as one veteran of the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening of the “Khankendi” Business Center, part of the “Khankendi” Hotel Complex, on July 3.