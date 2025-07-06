6 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The recent Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit held in Khankendi was far more than a routine diplomatic gathering. It was a bold and deliberate signal from Azerbaijan, a country once caught in the throes of protracted conflict, that it is not only open for business but is also taking firm ownership of its regional destiny. By hosting a high-level international summit in a city that symbolises post-conflict recovery, Azerbaijan has delivered a powerful message to the world: peace has arrived, investment is welcome, and opportunity is abundant.

The symbolism of Khankendi cannot be overstated. Once considered the epicentre of the decades-long Garabagh conflict, the city is now poised to become a beacon of reconstruction, commerce, and cross-border cooperation. By selecting this location for the ECO Summit, Baku has flipped the narrative. Instead of being seen through the lens of instability, Garabagh is now being projected as a destination for development and integration. This shift carries tremendous implications, not just for Azerbaijan but for the broader South Caucasus region.

At a time of fluctuating alliances and rising geopolitical competition, particularly amid cautious tensions with Russia, Azerbaijan is carving out an independent path anchored in pragmatism, economic vision, and diplomatic finesse. Rather than becoming entangled in zero-sum games, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a stabilising force and an indispensable bridge between East and West.

A major pillar of this strategic outlook is economic diversification. Gone are the days when Azerbaijan was seen as merely an oil-exporting country. While hydrocarbon wealth remains a cornerstone of the national economy, the government in Baku is taking concrete steps to broaden the base. Azerbaijan’s GDP has shown healthy growth in recent years, and the non-oil sector now plays an increasingly vital role. Investments in transport, agriculture, renewable energy, ICT, and industrial parks underscore the country's commitment to sustainable economic development.

One of the most promising sectors for diversification is tourism. With its unique blend of natural beauty, historical heritage, and modern infrastructure, Azerbaijan has the potential to become a top destination in the wider Eurasian region. From the Caspian coast to the Caucasus mountains, from the bustling streets of Baku to the serene landscapes of Shusha, the country offers diverse experiences for travellers. The tourism industry is not only a soft power tool but also a vital economic driver that creates jobs, attracts foreign investment, and promotes cultural diplomacy.

In Garabagh specifically, tourism is set to play a transformative role. Cities like Shusha and Khankendi are already being earmarked for cultural tourism, wellness retreats, and ecological travel. With infrastructure development accelerating and security fully restored, these areas are quickly emerging as destinations for international visitors. Investors looking to enter a new and promising market would do well to consider Azerbaijan’s tourism sector, particularly in liberated territories where first-mover advantage is still available.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s corridor policy is rapidly redefining the country’s geopolitical relevance. As the Middle Corridor—the trans-Caspian trade route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and the South Caucasus—gains traction, Azerbaijan sits at its very heart. The development of the Zangazur Corridor, the upgrading of Baku's port facilities, and the expansion of rail and road connectivity are not merely national infrastructure projects. They are strategic instruments for economic integration, trade facilitation, and geopolitical balancing.

Through these corridor initiatives, Azerbaijan is playing a central role in linking East and West, North and South. The country is no longer a peripheral player, but a key transit hub whose relevance will only grow as global supply chains shift and diversify. For investors, this translates into a stable and well-connected environment for logistics, manufacturing, and trade-based enterprises.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s active engagement in regional platforms—such as the ECO, the Organisation of Turkic States, and various trilateral formats—demonstrates its capacity for multilateral leadership. These forums are not just diplomatic exercises; they are vehicles for economic cooperation, energy coordination, and cultural solidarity. By hosting the ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan has not only showcased its diplomatic agility but also its ability to reshape narratives through action, not rhetoric.

Of course, there are those who view Azerbaijan’s ascent with unease. Some international actors, as well as certain neighbouring lobbies—most notably Armenian ones—are keen to distort the picture. They attempt to sow suspicion, frame Baku’s growing influence as destabilising, and question its post-conflict policies. However, these efforts are increasingly seen for what they are: the desperate manoeuvres of actors who find themselves sidelined by a changing regional reality.

The truth is clear. Azerbaijan is not seeking dominance; it is seeking development. It is not isolating itself; it is integrating. And it is not fuelling conflict; it is consolidating peace. In doing so, Baku is offering the region a rare model: a post-conflict state that turns adversity into opportunity, and geography into strategy.

The ECO Summit in Khankendi was more than a meeting—it was a declaration. Azerbaijan has entered a new phase, one defined by confidence, competence, and a clear-eyed vision for the future. Investors, diplomats, and regional actors would do well to take note.