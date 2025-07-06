China limits EU medical devices in procurement projects amid tensions

6 July 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

China has imposed new restrictions on the import of medical devices from the European Union, escalating a growing trade dispute with Brussels. The move, announced Sunday by China’s Finance Ministry via state media Xinhua, is a direct response to the EU’s earlier decision to block Chinese firms from participating in public tenders for medical equipment.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!