US President expresses disappointment over Putin talks, affirms support for Ukraine

7 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating on July 5 that Putin appears unwilling to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described his recent July 3 phone call with the Russian leader as disappointing, noting, “It just seems like he wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. It's not good. I wasn't happy with it.”

According to the Kyiv Independent, the hour-long conversation focused on the war in Ukraine, with Putin reportedly reaffirming Russia’s intent to continue pursuing its war objectives.

Trump's comments come amid a surge in Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, which have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. Western nations have increasingly called for an unconditional ceasefire.

Asked whether he could end the war, Trump responded: “I don’t know. I can’t tell you whether or not that’s going to happen.” However, he confirmed that ending the conflict remains a priority, saying: “Yes. I’d like to see it happen.”

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 4, calling their discussion “very strategic.” On whether the U.S. would supply Patriot air defense systems, Trump said: “Yeah, we might. They’re going to need something because they’re being hit pretty hard.”

The remarks follow concerns in Kyiv over the U.S. Defense Department’s suspension of key weapons deliveries, including Patriots and precision-guided munitions.

While Trump has expressed support for Ukraine, his administration has not imposed new sanctions on Russia or approved additional aid packages since taking office. Meanwhile, he authorized strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, leading some critics to question his relative restraint toward Russia.

Asked about this contrast, Trump responded: “No, I think I’m tougher on Russia than I am on Iran.”

Despite two rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, no ceasefire has been achieved. The only outcome has been prisoner exchanges, with Moscow still insisting on broad demands during negotiations.