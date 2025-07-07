Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation on securities regulation

7 July 2025 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency (FMRD) of Kazakhstan have held discussions on securities registration and regulation as part of a bilateral working visit aimed at boosting cooperation in the financial sector, Azernews reports.

According to the CBA, the visit was organised to expand professional dialogue between financial regulatory bodies within the framework of bilateral technical cooperation.

During the meetings in Baku, CBA representatives provided insights into the country's approach to securities registration, the regulation of Islamic securities, securitisation procedures, and the operations of special finance companies.

The FMRD delegation, in turn, shared Kazakhstan’s experience on key regulatory areas, including the review and approval process for prospectuses and financial statements, the legal basis for issuing green bonds, and the use of differentiated approaches for corporate securities. They also discussed mechanisms such as guarantees and subsidies for bonds.

This exchange was conducted under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two regulatory bodies in May this year. The MoU outlines a framework for sharing information on financial market development, regulatory standards, innovative control tools, and joint efforts to enhance oversight of market participants.