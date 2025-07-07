Silk Road Music Festival in Sheki concludes with orchestral tribute and fireworks [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 14th Silk Road International Music Festival in Sheki, co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Union of Azerbaijani Composers, and the Sheki City Executive Authority, successfully concluded on July 6.

Over the course of three days, music lovers, visitors, and locals enjoyed performances by acclaimed ensembles and talented musicians from Türkiye, China, and Azerbaijan.

According to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, the festival’s grand closing ceremony was held at the Summer Theatre of the Marxal Complex. The event was attended by officials from the organizing institutions, representatives of Azerbaijan’s TÜRKSOY mission, families of martyrs, city guests, and local music fans.

The Exemplary Military Orchestra of the State Border Service performed an extensive concert program, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War.

It was noted that the orchestra made its debut on June 21, 2004, during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Khudat Border Detachment. Since then, the ensemble has actively participated in numerous state and cultural events across the country and within military units to boost the morale of servicemen.

The orchestra’s repertoire spans classical, jazz, pop, and patriotic music, with a strong emphasis on works by prominent Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, and Tofig Guliyev. The ensemble has also represented Azerbaijan at international festivals, receiving numerous awards.

The artistic director and conductor of the orchestra is Honoured Artist, Lieutenant Colonel Samed Vakilov.

The concert opened with the rousing “Victory March” by renowned composer Firangiz Alizadeh. Soloists Tural Aghasiyev, Fatima Jafarzadeh, and Fakhri Kazim-Nijat captivated the audience with songs by both Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Following the performance, the festival’s artistic director, People’s Artist and UNESCO Peace Artist Firangiz Alizadeh, and Mayor of Sheki Elxan Usubov expressed their gratitude to all institutions that contributed to the success of the event.

Festival symbols were presented to Samed Vakilov and heads of relevant organizations in appreciation of their support.

The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the end of the Sheki Silk Road Festival.