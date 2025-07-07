Post-war diplomacy in motion: Azerbaijan highlights peace and progress [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The opening ceremony of the 9th Conference of Heads of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Missions was held at ADA University under the theme “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy After the Restoration of Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges.”

According to Azernews, the event was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official “X” platform.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University; Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

In their speeches, the participants reviewed key vectors of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, covering areas such as the economy, security, energy, culture, and communications. They outlined achievements to date and shared plans for future engagements. The discussions also addressed the broader geopolitical context of the region and the evolving global security landscape.

The event emphasized the importance of expanding both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing diplomatic agenda. Key topics included mediation efforts, climate diplomacy, and Azerbaijan’s positioning within regional and international organizations.

A significant portion of the opening session focused on post-conflict realities, especially the situation in the region following the end of hostilities and the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories. The speakers reiterated the importance of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and underscored the urgency of addressing and eliminating the territorial claims reflected in Armenia’s current constitution — an issue seen as a direct threat to lasting peace.

Running from July 7 to 9, the conference will feature a series of thematic panel discussions. These will address bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, economic and energy diplomacy, climate action, connectivity, legal matters, humanitarian and cultural diplomacy, international development cooperation, foreign policy communications, parliamentary diplomacy, international treaties, diaspora engagement, and measures to enhance the overall efficiency of the diplomatic service.

In a symbolic and forward-looking move, the conference will conclude on July 9 — the official professional holiday of Azerbaijani diplomatic service employees — with a special session held in Khankendi, reinforcing the theme of restored sovereignty and unity.