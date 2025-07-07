New education facility in Fuzuli to offer UAV and aviation mechanic courses

7 July 2025 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of a new building for the Fuzuli Vocational Education Center, designed to accommodate 700 students, is advancing at a fast pace, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education’s annual report.

The report highlights that the new center will offer training programs tailored to meet the demands of the modern labor market. Among the planned specializations are aircraft and flying machine engine mechanics, technicians for the repair of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and mechanics for ground aviation equipment.

In addition to these aviation-related fields, the center will also introduce a range of other advanced and innovative disciplines aimed at equipping students with practical skills relevant to emerging industries.

The development of this state-of-the-art facility in Fuzuli underscores Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and revitalize its liberated territories through investment in human capital and modern education infrastructure.