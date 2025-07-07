Over ₼14 M in VAT refunds issued to homebuyers in Azerbaijan in 1st half of 2025

7 July 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

During the first six months of 2025, a total of 2,665 applications were submitted by individuals seeking partial VAT refunds for residential and non-residential properties purchased via cashless transactions from real estate developers in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. Of these, 1,768 applications were approved, resulting in refunds totaling...

