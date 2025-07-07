ANAMA clears over 2,300 ha of landmines and UXOs in liberated territories

7 July 2025 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Between June 30 and July 6, a total of 16 anti-tank mines, 43 anti-personnel mines, and 382 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing a weekly report by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The operations are part of the country’s ongoing humanitarian demining efforts across areas previously occupied during the decades-long conflict.

According to ANAMA, a total of 2,331.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded munitions during the reporting period.

The mine clearance operations are being jointly conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The operations span the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

In addition, clearance efforts have extended to four recently liberated villages in the Gazakh region — Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Khayrimli, and Gizilhajili.

The Azerbaijani government continues to prioritize demining efforts as a critical component of its post-conflict reconstruction strategy, aiming to ensure the safe return of displaced citizens and the rehabilitation of infrastructure across the Garabagh region.