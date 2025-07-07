Eldar Salahov appointed director general of Baku International Sea Trade Port

7 July 2025 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Eldar Salahov has been appointed Director General of “Baku International Sea Trade Port” LLC, a company under “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC, which operates within the structure of AZCON Holding.

According to information provided to Azernews by Azerbaijan Railways, Eldar Adil oglu Salahov was born in Baku. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Economic University in 1997 with a degree in finance and obtained a PhD in economics in 2014.

From 1998 to 2001, Salahov served as a technical and economic feasibility expert for free economic zones under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He then worked as a senior specialist in the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry of Economic Development between 2001 and 2002. From 2003 to 2016, he held various executive positions — including director general and vice president — in private companies and international projects.

Since 2016, Salahov has continued his career in public administration. He headed a department within the State Agency for Vocational Education under the Ministry of Education. From 2019 onward, he held several key positions at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, including Deputy Head of the International Relations and IT Department and Head of the International Cooperation and Protocol Department.

He also led the Project Management Group for the "Master Plan of Baku City 2020–2040" and served as deputy head of the working groups responsible for developing master plans for liberated territories and key cities such as Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Shusha, Kalbajar, and Lachin. Additionally, he chaired the project team overseeing Azerbaijan’s successful bid to host the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF#13), scheduled for 2026 in Baku.

Salahov joined Azerbaijan Railways in September 2024 as the Head of the International Relations Department.

His appointment follows a presidential decree issued on February 25, 2025, by President Ilham Aliyev, which restructured Azerbaijan Railways CJSC through the integration of the Baku Port into its system. The reform aims to boost efficiency in rail transport operations and logistics processes, as well as to better meet the country’s maritime transport needs.