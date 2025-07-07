Major renovations underway at seven schools across Azerbaijan

7 July 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Construction and major refurbishment works are currently in progress at seven general education schools, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

The report notes that within the framework of the Education Development Fund—one of whose primary objectives is the “Improvement of Educational Infrastructure and Material–Technical Resources”—a donation agreement has been signed with Silkway West Airlines LLC. Under this partnership, support will be provided for the construction and renovation of schools in various cities and districts nationwide.

At present, five of the projects are underway in the Absheron district, one in Kurdamir, and one in the Qubadli district. These works encompass everything from structural upgrades to the installation of modern equipment, ensuring that each facility meets contemporary educational standards.

This collaboration exemplifies a growing trend of public–private partnerships aimed at enhancing Azerbaijan’s educational infrastructure, thereby creating more conducive learning environments for students across liberated and longstanding districts alike.