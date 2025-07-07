Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore investment opportunities at ECO Business Forum in Shusha
As part of the 6th ECO Business Forum held in Shusha, a meeting took place between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Azernews reports, citing AZPROMO.
The agency’s Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev provided detailed information about Garabagh’s ancient history and rich cultural heritage. He also highlighted AZPROMO’s mission and its key strategic priorities.
Tawakul Ahmadyar, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, expressed his satisfaction with the Afghan delegation’s visit to Shusha and emphasized Afghanistan’s interest in increasing investments in Azerbaijan.
The meeting focused on strengthening existing economic ties between the two countries, exploring potential investment partnerships, and discussing steps toward future cooperation.
