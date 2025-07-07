ECO Summit in Khankendi widely covered by Turkmen media
The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Khankendi, received extensive coverage in Turkmenistan’s media.
According to Azernews, prominent Turkmen outlets such as News Central Asia, Orient, Turkmenportal, Ashgabattimes, and Atavatanturkmenistan published detailed reports on the participation and speech of Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, as well as his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The reports highlighted the importance of events held as part of the “ECO Week”, including the Youth Forum in Aghdam, Women’s Forum in Lachin, and Business Forum in Fuzuli. It was also noted that summit participants showed particular interest in the “Victory” horse show featuring Karabakh horses at the Imarat Complex in Aghdam.
The articles emphasized Azerbaijan’s rapid economic development, independent foreign policy, and active role within ECO. They also underlined that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has gained significant international prestige.
