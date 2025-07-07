Iranian media spotlight on ECO Summit and Iran-Azerbaijan leadership talks [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iranian media extensively covered the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) held in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

Prominent outlets such as IRNA, Mehr, ISNA, ILNA, and the Kayhan newspaper highlighted key moments of the event, with particular focus on the meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The coverage emphasised ECO’s significant potential to drive regional development through collaborative economic initiatives. Iran, as an energy-rich country, was portrayed as especially committed to advancing the organisation’s goals.

In addition, the reports praised Azerbaijan’s robust economic growth and commended the summit’s seamless organisation, underscoring its importance for fostering greater regional cooperation.