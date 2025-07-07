Indonesia increases rice production target for 2026

7 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Indonesian government has raised its rice production target for 2026 to 33.8 million tons, up from the previous estimate of 32 million tons made earlier this year, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman announced on Monday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

