Azerbaijani ombudsman joins human rights seminar in Ankara [PHOTOS]

Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took part in a seminar titled "Human Rights and the Right to Equality" held in Ankara, Turkiye. The event was organized at the invitation of Muharrem Kılıç, Chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye (TİHEK), Azernews reports.

During her address, Ombudsman Aliyeva shared detailed information about Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect human rights and freedoms, with a special focus on ensuring equality and combating discrimination. She also highlighted the successful practices and initiatives undertaken by her office in these areas.

Expressing satisfaction with the productive cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Institution and TİHEK, Aliyeva emphasized the importance of this partnership in enhancing the effectiveness of both institutions in the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

Aliyeva also stressed the significance of involving young people in building a fairer, more equitable, and inclusive society. She noted that the seminar played a crucial role in fostering this goal.

Throughout the seminar, participants engaged in discussions on key human rights concepts, the principle of equality, combating discrimination, and the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, with insights drawn from both national and international experiences.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were awarded to the participants, and Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva wished the young attendees success in their future endeavors.