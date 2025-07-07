Samsung prepares for Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch as China closes in

7 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its seventh-generation foldable smartphones—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7—at a highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

At this event, Samsung will showcase devices that are thinner, lighter, and packed with enhanced AI features compared to their predecessors. These improvements are part of the company’s strategy to stay ahead of its Chinese rivals and strengthen its presence in the U.S. market.

Samsung’s Strategy for the Global Stage

Ahead of Samsung’s event, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been unveiling foldable models at a rapid pace. Last Wednesday, Honor introduced its new foldable phone, the Magic V5, at an event in Shenzhen, China.

The Magic V5, when folded, measures 8.8 mm (0.34 inches) thick and 4.1 mm when unfolded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be 8.9 mm thick when folded, making it slightly bulkier than Honor’s device. The Magic V5 is also lighter, weighing just 217 grams (7.65 ounces).

One of the reasons for this thinner design is the innovative battery. Honor utilized an advanced silicon-carbon composite material to increase the battery’s energy density without increasing its physical volume. The Magic V5 is equipped with a 6000 mAh Lake Blade battery, only 0.18 mm thick, contributing to the phone's slim profile.

The Magic V5 also includes AI-powered features like a smart assistant but is currently only available in China. No global release date has been announced yet. Priced at 8,999 yuan ($1,255), the Magic V5 is more expensive than budget Chinese smartphones but remains significantly cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to cost over 2.2 million won ($1,608).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi released its vertically folding MIX Flip 2 late last month. This device features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Elite" chip and employs a self-developed Dragonbone hinge that Xiaomi claims reduces screen creasing. Xiaomi also asserts that the average crease depth is half the thickness of an A4 sheet of paper.

With Chinese brands gaining market share at home, Samsung’s decision to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York signals a renewed focus on the U.S. foldable market.

Seizing Early Demand Amid Apple's Absence

With Apple yet to release a foldable device, Samsung is working to capitalize on the rising demand for foldables. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung Electronics' share of the U.S. market grew from 18 percent in Q4 of last year to 25 percent in Q1 of this year.

Industry experts point out that if Apple’s competitiveness weakens due to tariff issues, it could create an opportunity for Samsung to gain further market share.

Exynos 2500 to Power the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Another major development this year is that Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Exynos 2500, which was excluded from the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year due to performance and yield issues, is now making its return with the new Flip series. Built on Samsung Foundry’s advanced 3-nanometer process, the chip offers 23 percent faster data processing and 45 percent improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Samsung’s push for foldables is not just about hardware; it’s also about software innovation. With AI-powered cameras and smart features designed to optimize the foldable experience, Samsung’s foldables are becoming increasingly “smart” devices. One feature to look out for is enhanced multitasking capabilities, which will allow users to seamlessly run multiple apps at once on the foldable screen.