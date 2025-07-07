Gilavar Photo Club trains promising photographers [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Gilavar Photo Club is continuing to successfully develop and expand its Gilavar Photography School, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to support young people interested in photography, to create conditions for them to acquire theoretical and practical skills, and to promote the development of professional and creative photographers.

The free training course is attended by 50 young people selected based on interview results.

During the course, which consists of theoretical and practical parts, participants learn the basics of photography, the secrets of photo equipment, studio shooting, photojournalism, photo editing software, and are given various assignments.

The classes are conducted by professional photographers: member of the Gilavar Photo Club board Rauf Umudov and photojournalist of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Tofig Babayev.

Participants who successfully complete the course will be awarded certificates. At the end, an exhibition of the participants' works is planned.

The project is implemented within the framework of the grant competition "Organization of Volunteering Activities in the Field of Education" with the financial support of the Ministry of Science and Education.

Operating as a public union, Gilavar Photo Club focuses on fostering the development of photography through various initiatives, including:

Gilavar Photo Club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers (IAAP) since 2017. In 2020, the club was officially designated as Azerbaijan's representative to the IAAP.

The club comprises over 40 members, including professional photographers, media correspondents, and individuals with significant contributions to the field of photography .

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Gilavar Photo Club maintains an active online presence through its official website, which features sections on news, projects, exhibitions, and member activities.

In 2025, the club launched a mobile application and a digital platform dedicated to the cultural heritage of Garabagh and East Zangazur, reflecting its commitment to technological integration and cultural preservation.