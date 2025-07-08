Azerbaijan, Pakistan exchange views on cooperation in football [PHOTOS]

8 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

President of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najafli has met with the President of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Mohsen Gilani to discuss prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding mutual cooperation between AFFA and PFF.

The parties expressed confidence that this cooperation would benefit the development of football in both countries in the future.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is the governing body responsible for overseeing football activities in Pakistan. The federation was established in 1947.

It is a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).