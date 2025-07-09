Cadenza Orchestra gets ready for final concert of season

9 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will hold its final concert of the season at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert which marks the 95th anniversary of the eminent composer Azer Rzayev, will take place on July 15.

The program will feature the following works by the composer: Nocturne for cello and chamber orchestra, Little Waltz for piano and strings, Reflection and Qaytaghi for tar and chamber orchestra, the second movement of Violin Concerto No.1, and Poem for chamber orchestra.

The soloists of the evening are Georgiy Imanov (cello), Seljan Mammadli (piano), Arslan Novrasli (tar), and Muhammad Guluzade (violin). Admission to the concert is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

