Azerbaijan participates in 47th UNESCO World Heritage Committee Session [PHOTOS]
The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has commenced at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO, Azernews reports.
"The Azerbaijani contingent is actively engaging in this esteemed assembly. The session will engage in a comprehensive discourse on methodologies for the safeguarding and stewardship of global heritage assets and will ratify the designation of additional world heritage sites," the commission stated.
The session is scheduled to continue until July 16.
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee was established in 1972 under the framework of the World Heritage Convention, which was approved by UNESCO's General Conference on November 16th.
This international committee is responsible for implementing the Convention, selecting and inscribing sites onto the World Heritage List, and managing the resources of the World Heritage Fund.
