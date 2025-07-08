FIFA opens office in Trump Tower

8 July 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world football governing body FIFA has strengthened its ties with U.S. President Donald Trump by opening an office in New York’s Trump Tower, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The move comes a year ahead of the men’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by North America, and a year after FIFA opened an office in Miami.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday thanked Trump, who he described as “a big fan of soccer,” as well as the president’s son, Eric, for their "significant support."

Eric Trump joined Infantino and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo at the announcement that the trophy for the Club World Cup would be displayed at Trump Tower until the competition's final, which will take place at the nearby MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Infantino has visited the White House and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida multiple times this year, as he seeks to cultivate a relationship that will help ensure the success of the 2026 World Cup, while distancing the event from Trump’s controversial political stances.

However, FIFA’s growing ties with the U.S. government have attracted some criticism. In May, a prominent human rights organization expressed "grave concerns" about how the Trump administration’s border policies could impact the tournament.

The nationwide immigration crackdown has sparked fears that some fans may not be able to travel freely to the World Cup.

Human Rights Watch urged Infantino to "reconsider the hosting decision" if the safety of players and fans could not be assured, according to a letter seen by POLITICO in May.

Despite these concerns, Infantino has dismissed the notion that Trump’s tough border policies will have a negative impact on the tournament.

Andrew Giuliani, who leads a task force on World Cup preparation for the White House, told POLITICO last month that “the largest World Cup in history will be both secure and welcoming.”

Trump has embraced his role in bringing the World Cup to the U.S. In the spring, when the White House issued a travel ban restricting entry from 19 countries, Trump included an exemption for international athletes, coaches, and support staff attending the World Cup, Olympics, and other major sporting events.

FIFA’s relationship with Trump has been viewed by some as a strategic move to secure cooperation and ensure a smooth 2026 World Cup. However, the ties between the global governing body and a president with such polarizing policies highlight the tension between politics and sports. The 2026 tournament, the first to be co-hosted by three nations, will be the largest World Cup in history, with an expanded format of 48 teams. As the event draws nearer, FIFA’s ability to manage both political and logistical challenges will be crucial for its success.