Azercell continues its cybersecurity awareness initiative [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Another stage of the “Cyber Education Program for Schoolchildren”, jointly implemented by Azercell and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, has been successfully completed. This time, the initiative covered the cities of Lankaran, Masalli, and Sumgayit.

As a result of the training sessions, over 150 schoolchildren gained essential knowledge about potential online risks, strategies for preventing cyber threats and the fundamentals of safe digital behavior.

The sessions, designed in line with international standards, were delivered by experts from the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center. Participants received practical guidance on protecting personal data, ensuring safety on social media platforms, and combating online fraud and cyberbullying. Interactive lessons featuring real-life scenarios helped reinforce key digital safety skills.

For more detailed information about the trainings: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3mEvMNaejHU

It is worth noting that earlier phases of the program engaged 226 students from Khizi, Guba, Gusar, and Khachmaz regions. To date, the “Cyber Education Program for Schoolchildren” has reached 7 regions and contributed to improving the digital literacy of nearly 350 schoolchildren across Azerbaijan.