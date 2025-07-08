Brawl erupts in Armenian parliament amid debate over lawmaker's immunity, two MPs [VIDEO]
A heated session in the Armenian parliament on July 8 escalated into a physical confrontation between lawmakers and security personnel, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.
The incident occurred as opposition MP Artur Sarkisyan tried to leave the chamber following a speech. According to Kristine Vardanyan, a fellow member of the opposition Armenia faction, Sarkisyan was allegedly attacked from behind by Vahe Galumyan, a deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party.
The confrontation unfolded during a tense debate on a motion to strip Sarkisyan of his parliamentary immunity. Armenian authorities have accused him of being involved in the planning of an armed coup—an allegation Sarkisyan firmly rejects.
Security officers intervened to prevent the scuffle from escalating further, but the incident underscored the rising political tensions in Yerevan as parliament grapples with the high-stakes case.
The National Assembly of Armenia voted in favor of stripping opposition "Armenia" Faction leader—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan and secretary Artsvik Minasyan of parliamentary immunity and launching criminal prosecution against them.
The matter of stripping "Armenia" Faction member Artur Sargsyan’s parliamentary immunity and detaining him is also on the agenda of today’s special session of the NA.
In the case of Minasyan and Ohanyan, however, there was no motion for their being detained.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!