Baku Museum Center displays art works by young artists [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Centre, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, has hosted the opening of the inaugural exhibition featuring works by young artists, themed "What is Your Name?", Azernews reports.

A musical performance by the band East or West set an inspiring tone for the event.

During the event, Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, welcomed the guests of the ceremony.

In his speech, he emphasised that supporting the creative pursuits of young artists is a top priority.

He pointed out that the exhibition "What Is Your Name?" aims to inspire emerging talents towards new achievements, offer them their first professional exhibition experience, and showcase the voices of the new generation in art to the wider public.

People's Artist Arif Huseynov highlighted that the exhibition provides participants with extensive expressive possibilities, blending abstract and symbolic approaches with realism and experimental techniques, integrating various stylistic directions.

People's Artist and Academician Omar Eldarov wished the participants creative success and new accomplishments, stressing the importance of nurturing young talents and presenting their works to a broad audience.

The exhibition featured works by 67 young artists, created in genres such as painting, sculpture, decorative arts, installation, and video art.

The central theme "What Is Your Name?" invites participants to express their individuality, inner experiences, and perception of the world through their art.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until September 3.