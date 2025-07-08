Culture Minister outlines strategic vision for heritage in liberated territories

8 July 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli conveyed during the public hearings of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture that, following the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, Azerbaijan's sovereignty had been fully secured, leading to the development of a new approach to cultural policy, Azernews reports.

He highlighted that currently, comprehensive efforts were underway to restore and reintegrate the cultural heritage in the liberated territories.

"Since the restoration of our country's territorial integrity, Azerbaijan's sovereignty has been fully ensured, and a new approach to cultural policy has been formed from that period onward. Currently, comprehensive measures are being implemented to restore and reintegrate the cultural heritage in the liberated territories.

Systematic work is underway to inventory, protect, and restore historical and cultural monuments located in these areas. Within this framework, reforms covering all aspects of culture have been deepened. The new approach treats cultural heritage not only as a symbol of historical memory but also as a key component of social and economic development," the minister said.

He provided detailed information about the reforms undertaken and the strategic goals set regarding the preservation, management, and development of our country's cultural heritage.

The minister noted that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, culture holds a special place in the state policy.

"The preservation and transmission of historical monuments and tangible cultural heritage to future generations are always in the focus of our leadership. Based on the instructions given in this regard, new strategic tasks have been set, and priority areas have been identified."

"Cultural heritage is an integral part of Azerbaijan's national identity, and the approach to this field has been renewed in accordance with contemporary demands. As the Culture Ministry, our strategic goal is not only to preserve national and moral values but also to promote this heritage internationally and strengthen cooperation with organizations like UNESCO," the minister added.

He stressed that at present, Azerbaijan has 4,300 historical and cultural monuments managed by the Ministry of Culture, and all of these sites are considered valuable national-cultural assets.

In his speech, Adil Karimli also touched upon new legal and administrative frameworks introduced at the national level to safeguard historical monuments.

He stated that new legal and administrative mechanisms have been established at the state level to ensure the protection of historical monuments.

"The adoption of relevant legislation in this area is also of great importance. Today, in our country, the process of passporting historical monuments is being carried out on a unified system basis. This creates a solid foundation for determining the legal status of monuments, monitoring their protection status, and planning restoration works in the future."

The Minister underlined that the preservation of historical and cultural heritage is not only the responsibility of the state or the ministry but of the entire society. In this regard, raising public awareness, especially among the younger generation, in this field is extremely important.

"Unfortunately, today, a part of the population does not have sufficient information about the significance of historical monuments and their protection. However, every citizen has both legal and moral obligations regarding these sites. Engaging society in this process is one of our priority issues."

The minister further mentioned that various awareness programs, public campaigns, and events aimed at promoting cultural heritage are being prepared for this purpose.

Strengthening education on these topics in schools and higher education institutions, as well as encouraging public oversight of monument preservation, are also among future plans.