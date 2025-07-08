Top military and prosecutor officials visit troops in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

8 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Military Prosecutor, Colonel of Justice Bahruz Ahmadov, together with Major General Bahman Babayev, Commander of the Separate Border Division of the State Border Service (SBS) in Nakhchivan, met with military personnel serving in the region, Azernews reports, citing the Military Prosecutor’s Office Press Servic.

The Press Service noted that the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Military Prosecutor’s Office and high-ranking officers of the SBS.

Before the event, the delegation visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and a commemorative corner honoring the nation's martyrs. The visitors observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the fallen, offered prayers for the deceased, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. The National Anthem was played, and key messages and recommendations from the Prosecutor General's Office leadership were conveyed to the servicemen.

Following the commemorative proceedings, legal awareness speeches were delivered to the troops. The officers addressed various questions from the soldiers and discussed issues related to their service conditions and daily lives. The military command also took note of the servicemen’s concerns and needs.

At the conclusion of the visit, distinguished servicemen were presented with gifts in recognition of their exemplary performance.

In a gesture of compassion and solidarity, Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov, Division Commander Bahman Babayev, and other senior officials also visited the family of Lieutenant Ibrahim Samad oglu Velizade, a national hero who went missing during the Patriotic War. On behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office, they offered their condolences, extended institutional support, and paid deep respect to the fallen officer’s memory.