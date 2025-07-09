Germany readmits 28 Azerbaijani citizens under EU-Azerbaijan agreement
On July 8, 2025, a total of 28 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan under the framework of the Agreement “On the Readmission of Persons Residing Without Permission Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union,” Azernews reports.
According to the State Migration Service, the Reintegration Working Group, composed of representatives from relevant state bodies and coordinated by the Service, continues to implement targeted measures aimed at addressing the challenges faced by readmitted citizens.
These efforts include steps to ensure their effective and sustainable socio-economic reintegration into society.
