Azerbaijani Parliament to reconvene for special session on July 14

8 July 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The next meeting of the extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (National Assembly) will take place on July 14, Azernews reports, citing Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Gafarova shared the information at the end of today’s parliamentary session, adding that a detailed agenda will be provided later.

To recall, the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis was convened on May 30, based on a request submitted to the speaker by 85 deputies.

Under parliamentary regulations, the Milli Majlis typically goes on recess twice a year — from July 15 to August 30 and from January 1 to 15. During these periods, deputies are officially considered to be on leave.

However, if an extraordinary session is called during recess, the parliamentary break is temporarily suspended, and deputies are recalled from vacation for the duration of the session. Once the extraordinary session concludes, the regular recess resumes.