Swiss Watch sellers incur losses due to Donald Trump's tariffs

8 July 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Sellers of Swiss watches in Lucerne have endured three difficult months following increased pressure on the luxury goods sector, triggered by US President Donald Trump's threat to impose high tariffs. This uncertainty has led to a decline in the number of tourists, who visit the city not only for its scenic beauty but also to purchase high-end watches, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!