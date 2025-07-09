Diplomatic corps visit Khankendi to witness reconstruction and revival in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Participants of the 9th Conference of Heads of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Service Institutions, held under the theme “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy after the Restoration of Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges,” visited the city of Khankendi as part of their program.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, the diplomatic delegation toured the central areas of Khankendi and closely observed the extensive construction and rebuilding efforts currently underway in the city.

A special session of the conference took place at the newly established Garabagh University, where Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov emphasized the city’s deep historical roots.

“Khankendi was founded by the Garabagh Khanate in 1823. Armenians were relocated to this ancient Azerbaijani land in 1923 by the Russian Empire. During the local anti-terror operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023, historical justice was restored after 100 years,” he said.

Mammadov added that Khankendi is now taking on a new identity as a youth and student city, with the Garabagh University set to become one of the world’s leading academic institutions in the future. “Today, Khankendi is hosting international events. The large-scale reconstruction efforts in this ancient Azerbaijani city fill our hearts with pride,” he noted.

Speaking at the event, Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, highlighted the comprehensive restoration and reintegration efforts in the liberated territories.

“These efforts demonstrate not only Azerbaijan’s strength but also its strategic vision and administrative capabilities. Reintegration in these areas goes beyond physical presence — it involves legal, social, economic, and cultural reintegration into state policy,” he explained.

He emphasized the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the region, including new roads, railways, airports, and systems for electricity and water supply.

Gahramanov also pointed to the “Great Return” program, under which former internally displaced persons (IDPs) are voluntarily returning to their native lands. “This is one of the largest social programs in our modern history. Dignified living conditions are being created for every family. Currently, around 13,000 people — including returnees, government and private sector employees, and their families — have been resettled in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly,” he stated.

He concluded by noting that the visit was not merely ceremonial: “This visit is crucial for Azerbaijan’s diplomatic staff to gain firsthand knowledge of the developments in liberated territories and to convey this reality to the international community.”

The event concluded at the arts campus of Garabagh University, where guests enjoyed a concert program prepared by the university’s faculty and students.