Preamble of Nakhchivan constitution to be revised

8 July 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The preamble of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is set to undergo significant changes following parliamentary approval.

According to Azernews, the draft law titled “On the Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” was discussed and passed in the third reading during today’s session of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly of Azerbaijan).

The current version of the preamble states that the foundations of Nakhchivan’s autonomy were established under the international treaties of Moscow (March 16, 1921) and Kars (October 13, 1921). These treaties reaffirmed Nakhchivan as an integral part of Azerbaijan and defined its territorial boundaries. The region has undergone several name changes since 1921 — from the Nakhchivan Soviet Socialist Republic to the Nakhchivan Region, then to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in 1924, and finally to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 1990.

Nakhchivan adopted its first constitution in 1926, followed by revised versions in 1937 and 1978. The current constitution is based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was approved by a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.

Under the proposed amendments, this historical section of the preamble will be removed and replaced with a new formulation. The revised preamble emphasizes Nakhchivan as an inseparable part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and anchors its constitutional foundation on the principles laid out in two key independence documents: the Declaration on the Restoration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan (August 30, 1991) and the Constitutional Act on the Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan (October 18, 1991). It also reaffirms alignment with the 1995 Constitution of Azerbaijan, adopted by public referendum.

The bill was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.