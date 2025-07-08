Parliament introduces stable tariff in electric power sector

8 July 2025 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A new regulation introducing a stable tariff in Azerbaijan’s electricity sector has been approved in its third reading by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The measure is part of proposed amendments to the Law "On Electric Power Industry," which were discussed during the recent parliamentary session.

The proposed changes align with international practices where fixed tariffs are used as a method of regulating electricity prices and rates.

The main concept of a stable tariff involves consumers connected to the electricity grid paying a fixed monthly fee, regardless of their actual consumption. This tariff applies uniformly across all consumer categories and is intended to help cover certain operational costs of the distribution system operator.

Under the new law, this fixed monthly fee will be introduced as a separate tariff component determined by the regulator. It will cover fixed costs that do not vary with electricity usage.

The legislation also outlines the rights and obligations of electricity suppliers and consumers related to the implementation of the stable tariff, as well as procedural aspects of its enforcement.

The bill was passed after a vote during its third reading in parliament.