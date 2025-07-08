Icherisheher to adopt Smart Reserve concept

8 July 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Chairman of the Icherisheher Board of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Rufat Mahmud, said that work was underway to develop a new Smart Reserve concept in Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

He explained that the initiative involved enhancing safety, control, information, and visitor services within the area through digital solutions.

"Work is underway to develop a new 'smart reserve' concept in Icherisheher. It involves enhancing safety, control, information, and visitor services within the area through digital solutions. Currently, we have three main goals: applying a modern museological approach, ensuring universal accessibility, and technologically strengthening the security of monuments. With the use of new technologies, we can not only preserve the historical heritage but also enrich the visitor experience," he said.

Rufat Mahmud outlined that protecting monuments within the territories of historical reserves requires significant financial, technical, and administrative resources. In his opinion, preserving the historical heritage in such a unique architectural territory as Icherisheher, which is included in UNESCO's World Heritage List, demands a comprehensive approach based on both professionalism and technological innovation.

"Restoration and preservation of historical monuments are not only physical work. Issues such as organising access for people with disabilities, balancing tourist flow, and updating museum infrastructure are also integral to this process. Our museums must be adapted to modern technologies and provide an experience that meets visitors' expectations."

He also mentioned that a number of restoration projects in Icherisheher have already been completed. Currently, restoration of the 19th-century Bayramali Hammams fortress has begun, and work on restoring its original appearance will be intensified soon.

"Icherisheher should be a living heritage site, embodying not only history and culture but also modern urban management models," Rufat Mahmud summarized.